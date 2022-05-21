HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $155.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in HEICO by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in HEICO by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. 328,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,931. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

