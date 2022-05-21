HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.29) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($91.67) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($92.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €34.60 ($36.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €32.54 ($33.90) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($101.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

