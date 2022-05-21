Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $137.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $143.58 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $117.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $584.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.30 million to $609.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $594.90 million, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $617.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. 96,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,422. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

