Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRX. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

HRX stock opened at C$15.04 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.04. The firm has a market cap of C$520.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

