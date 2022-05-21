Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $62,585.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

