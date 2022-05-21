High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

