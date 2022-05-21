Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,138.29

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,138.29 ($14.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($14.67). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($14.55), with a volume of 33,150 shares changing hands.

HFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.01) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,189.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,138.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($14.99), for a total transaction of £594,295.68 ($732,613.02). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($14.78), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,478,057.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

