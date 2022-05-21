HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading 22.1% Higher

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 2,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

