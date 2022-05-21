Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 234 ($2.88). 103,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 570,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($2.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOWL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £400.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.92.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.