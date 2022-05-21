Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Hologic reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.75. 1,729,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

