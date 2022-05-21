Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.75. 3,882,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,329. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

