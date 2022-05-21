hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,623 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

