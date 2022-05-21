hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,623 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)
