Hord Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Hord has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $368,844.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

