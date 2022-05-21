Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,539,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,950. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

