Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $83.97 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

