Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 3,864 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

