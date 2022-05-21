Hoylecohen LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 9,747,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

