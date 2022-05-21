Hoylecohen LLC Buys 218 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.30. 910,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day moving average is $257.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.