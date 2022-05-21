Hoylecohen LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,028. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

