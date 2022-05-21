Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

