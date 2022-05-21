Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 47,415,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,620,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

