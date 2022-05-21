Hoylecohen LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period.

VTI stock remained flat at $$195.32 during midday trading on Friday. 5,153,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.66 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

