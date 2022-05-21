Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. 1,818,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day moving average is $299.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

