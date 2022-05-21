Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $641,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $91.86. 28,795,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,305,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

