HP Inc. (HPQ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 6th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

HP has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

HPQ stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

