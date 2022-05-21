H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.08. 3,167,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.