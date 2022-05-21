Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $28.62 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

