Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.25. 1,741,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

