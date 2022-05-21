HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $146.60

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 155.66 ($1.92), with a volume of 1326899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.20 ($2.04).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

