Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Hyzon Motors also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

