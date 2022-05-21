ICHI (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72,340.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00009750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $72,340.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 483.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.09 or 0.11550958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 299.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00502649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,418.29 or 1.84764159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,681 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

