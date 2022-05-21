IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.25) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
