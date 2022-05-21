ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 772,493 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups.

