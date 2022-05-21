iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.