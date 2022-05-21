Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,163 shares of company stock worth $168,229. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.