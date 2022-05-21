Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148 ($26.48).
LON IMB opened at GBX 1,790.50 ($22.07) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,888 ($23.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,662.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.23.
About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
