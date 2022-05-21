IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.33. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). IMV had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IMV by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

