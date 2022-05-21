Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

INGR opened at $91.82 on Friday. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $60,228,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $42,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

