Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) insider John Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($24,901.38).

Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 101 ($1.25) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 80.60 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.90. The company has a market capitalization of £219.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

