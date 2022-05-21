Insider Buying: Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) CFO Purchases $16,330.00 in Stock

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) CFO Alexander K. Arrow bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $16,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTIX stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

