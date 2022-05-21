Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) CEO Buys $12,820.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 617,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,516.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

