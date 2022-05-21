Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $75,650.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

