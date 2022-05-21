Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $50,935.50 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $150.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,116,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 896.2% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

