Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Sells $45,771.36 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

