Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.35 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
