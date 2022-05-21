Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $21,431.60 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $21,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,858 shares in the company, valued at $233,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 452,543 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

