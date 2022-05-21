Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Seagen stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Seagen by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Seagen by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 80,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 530,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
