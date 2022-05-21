Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seagen stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Seagen by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Seagen by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 80,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 530,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

