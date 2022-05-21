Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases $1,886,789.36 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,620,261.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

