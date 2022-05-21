Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to post $289.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.30 million. Insulet reported sales of $263.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1,638.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 50,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $8,662,000.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,143. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

