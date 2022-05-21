Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 136,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

